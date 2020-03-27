Social distancing signage keeps communities safe

Local Australian manufacturers have continued to provide innovative services to facilitate safe trading during the coronavirus pandemic.

AFI Branding, a fabric printing and signage company in Carrum Downs, Victoria, has continued to design and develop products such as perspex screens, hand sanitiser stations, separation barriers at self-serve checkouts, and floor decals to encourage social distancing.

AFI Branding managing director Glenn Watson said providing messages through simple signage can help keep the community informed and safe.

“With a little innovation, we recognise we can adapt some of our existing products and create and design new ones to help essential trade through this period,” he said.

“At the forefront of what we’re doing is the safety and health of the community and allowing them to be able to access essential services safely.

“We want to continue to be able to keep our team employed and busy during these uncertain times.”

Pharmacies, supermarkets, medical centres and petrol stations have modified their trading area to help reduce the spread of the virus.

Mount Eliza Pharmacy community pharmacist Brad Giblett said the recently installed signage positioned at the front of its store was “worth its weight in gold” if it helped to prevent one community transmission of COVID-19.

In the last week, AFI Branding has provided pharmacies and retailers across Australia with social distancing signage to support safe trading.