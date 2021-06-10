SME recognises 20 smart manufacturing academics

SME, manufacturing not-for-profit association, has identified 20 academics who are shaping the next generation of engineers and smart manufacturing technologists.

These educators teach smart manufacturing methods and technologies being developed for use, worldwide.

Utilising smart technologies, they are helping legacy equipment owners assimilate into Industry 4.0 and sharing their perspective and industry knowledge. One has created a company which aids parents in choosing STEM-related products to stimulate their child’s interest in maths and science, in the early development stage.

“One of the best ways to develop the up-and-coming generation of manufacturing professionals is by exposing them to – as one of our honourees puts it – the pioneers and dreamers who are improving existing technologies and creating new ones,” SME executive director and CEO Robert Willig said.

“Almost all of the 20 achievement-focused honourees number among their top accomplishments educating and shaping the next wave of pioneers and dreamers.”

One academic, Penn State University associate professor of Engineering Dr Ihab Ragai, has over 20 years’ experience working in manufacturing. He created one of the industry’s first design-for-manufacturing platforms that tracks manufacturing process data, then correlates it to the state of the part to predict stress and fatigue for tooling in the process.

Ragai advised his students to study all facets of manufacturing.

“Many new graduates continue researching the same topics without exploring or identifying other areas that would complete the puzzle,” Ragai said.

“Either work in industry for some years to grasp the bigger picture, or team up with other members from the academic community with different areas of expertise.”

