SMC to showcase at the WIOA Virtual Water Exhibition

SMC Corporation ANZ will exhibit at the 14th edition of the Water Industry Operators of Australia (WIOA) Water Exhibition, titled Virtual Water, which will take place virtually on 22 July 2020.

This is the largest national water exhibition and provides visitors with a chance to discover and research new technologies, equipment, services, and ideas related to the water industry.

Vince Marcucci, OEM and key accounts manager for SMC Corporation ANZ said that the virtual format of this exhibition still provides the perfect platform to showcase the company’s industry-specific solutions.

“Commonly required in industries such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, food, pulp, metal, mining and power generation, there are various technologies used to treat wastewater and SMC’s team of specialists can help you find the right solution.”

With increased population, expanding manufacturing and growing regulatory requirements, the demand for industrial wastewater treatment services is projected to grow by approximately 5.3 per cent each year for the next five years.

“We deliver solutions that can be integrated all along the line – from sludge and preliminary to primary, secondary and tertiary treatment processes. Important to note, we also offer cutting edge components for reverse osmosis devices as well as for micro, ultra and nano filtration systems,” Marcucci said.

SMC’s wastewater heroes and must-haves

Thanks to their design, ease of use, energy efficiency, cost effectiveness and functionality, SMC’s pressure switches also prove popular and the company’s high-precision digital pressure switch with IO-Link (ISE series) answers to the call of Industry 4.0. Another IIoT solution which promises to excite at the show is the EX600-W from SMC. “The EX600-W is Ethernet/IP and PROFINET compatible, can withstand electric noise and is suitable for harsh, industrial environments”.

“In addition, our LFE series of digital flow switches can easily manage conductive fluids, such as water and water-soluble coolant, or fluids that have at least 5 μS/cm conductivity. Finally, our extensive range of fittings and tubing provide customers with a complete solution for their piping equipment needs,” he said.

Marcucci said SMC is committed to the wastewater industry and has developed custom solutions to tackle an array of wastewater requirements.

“Our team looks forward to meeting with visitors to the show to further assist with their unique applications,” he said.