Plan for small business involvement in defence released

The first two implementation plans to drive small business involvement in the defence sector was released by the Minister for Defence Industry, Melissa Price, on December 17.

The first Sovereign Industrial Capability Priority Implementation Plan covers munitions and small arms research, development, and manufacturing. The second applies to combat clothing survivability and signature reduction technologies.

According to Price, the plans provide certainty for industry as the Australian Defence Force invests in technology to upgrade its capabilities.

“They provide a useful roadmap to help current and aspiring defence industry businesses understand the capability priorities of the Australian Defence Force, now and into the future,” said Price.

The plans will provide a guide for small businesses to get involved in the defence spending programs delivered by the Australian government.

“They also include detailed information to guide companies already involved in, or looking to contribute to our record $200 billion build-up of defence capability.

“Giving small business the tools and support they need to be involved in our defence industry, and grow their businesses to the point they’re ready to enter global markets is my number one priority.”