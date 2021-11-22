Six manufacturers funded with $44 million to drive down emissions

Six Australian manufacturers have received over $44 million in Modern Manufacturing Initiative (MMI) funding for Recycling and Clean Energy projects, which will grow and scale their businesses while protecting the environment.

One of the MMI grants will go to Pact Group, with $20 million to invest in technology that will increase the amount of recycled materials in locally made plastic packaging. It will create more than 900 jobs and divert around 125,000 tonnes of plastic waste from landfill per year.

The funding, as part of the Recycling and Clean Energy National Manufacturing Priority, will spur opportunities for Australian manufacturers to grow domestically and into other export markets, minister for Industry, Energy and Emissions Reduction Angus Taylor said.

“The government is taking action to reduce Australia’s emissions and secure our economic future, and our investments will help our manufacturers be part of the solution,” Taylor said.

“This funding will help some of our most innovative businesses unlock private investment, drive more opportunities in manufacturing as well as create new local jobs. While helping our businesses embrace new technology and scale up their production, this funding will also help to turn more of our waste into valuable products.

The other successful Recycling and Clean Energy recipients under the Initiative include:

Toshiba International (NSW), which will use its $9.8 million in funding for its low-cost green hydrogen project.

Mint Biomining (NSW), which will use its $4.2 million in funding to help create the world’s first e-waste biorefinery in Australia, to cleanly recover gold, copper, palladium and other valuable metals from the urban mine.

Woolpack Australia (VIC), which will use its $4.8 million in funding to open its state of the art, wool manufacturing, processing and R&D facility to turn sheep wool waste into a sustainable packaging alternative to polystyrene.

Elexsys R&D (QLD), which will use its $3.5 million in funding to establish a global manufacturing base for its power management system to solve voltage problems.

1414 Degrees (SA), which will use its $2.2 million in funding to develop its silicon based thermal energy storage solution.

The MMI is the centrepiece of the federal government’s $1.5 billion Modern Manufacturing Strategy, designed to position Australia as a globally recognised, high-quality and sustainable manufacturing nation.

To learn more about the Strategy and the MMI, visit www.industry.gov.au/manufacturing.