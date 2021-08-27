Singaporean technology company sets up in Melbourne

NCS, an Asia-Pacific technology company, has established a Cloud Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Melbourne, where 500 new digital jobs will be created over the next five years.

“Victoria is the tech capital of Australia and we’re so proud to welcome NCS to Melbourne, creating jobs and continuing our thriving reputation of innovation and excellence,” treasurer and minister for Economic Development Tim Pallas said.

Headquartered in Singapore, NCS provides a range of technology and digital solutions including cloud computing and robotics. Their new base in Melbourne will help local businesses transition to cloud technology and data storage.

“We’ve chosen Victoria as the best location for our APAC CoE, due to its core location and high skill base,” NCS APAC Cloud Centre of Excellence lead Chris Fleischmann said.

“The launch of the NCS NEXT Cloud CoE will be a milestone that will help accelerate the state’s cloud capability and contribute to the growing digital economy.”

NCS is also currently undergoing trials overseas to check patients’ temperatures and deliver food through its robotics division, which could potentially be used in Melbourne.

NCS was founded in 1981 when the government of Singapore embarked on initiatives to harness IT for the public and private sectors. It was restructured as a commercial entity in 1996.

NCS adopted its current name in November 2003 and has transformed further this year as it expands and supports business and government to fully harness technology.

The company has 10,000 employees, a presence in 15 cities and has delivered over 3,500 projects around the globe.

The new Cloud CoE will provide local jobs for tech specialists and those entering an IT career, via the government’s Digital Jobs Program.

“NCS will create hundreds of new digital jobs over the next five years and provide a boost to the state’s tech sector, which is already booming,” minister for Innovation, Medical Research and the Digital Economy Jaala Pulford said.

Victoria’s thriving tech sector contributes more than $38 billion to the state economy and supports over 139,000 workers across 20,000 businesses.