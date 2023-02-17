Siemens partners with Swinburne University for new energy hub

Industry and research will lead the most advanced future Energy Transition Hub of its kind in Australia at the Swinburne University’s Hawthorn campus in Melbourne.

Featuring some of the most advanced digital energy technology from Siemens and the technical, R&D and teaching expertise of Swinburne, the $5.2 million Hub aims to build a future energy grid laboratory accessible to students and industry. When fully operational, the Hub will also offer researchers and industry the opportunity to work on solutions for greener, more efficient future energy systems using Siemens Xcelerator, a new open digital business platform and marketplace.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Research, Professor Karen Hapgood, stated, “Australia’s ambitious carbon reduction targets need a multi-pronged approach by industry, research and government. The new Siemens Swinburne Energy Transition Hub will be working on new technologies to improve energy efficiency, supply, integration, storage, transport and use, as well as how we can improve existing technologies and frameworks. We need change fast, and the Siemens-Swinburne team will focus on taking ideas to market – where they can make the most impact as quickly as possible.”

The Hub will enable users to leverage digital twins of energy grids, map scenarios, research new findings, develop original and creative hypotheses, and test results. It will be home to a digital twin of Australia’s energy grid that commercial research teams can use to run simulations of new, innovative solutions and software.

In addition to R&D and commercialisation projects, the hub will deliver short courses for industry professionals. It will also give back to Swinburne students, with Siemens software and the company’s real-world industry experience integrated into engineering technology courses.

Peter Halliday, CEO and Chairman, Siemens Australia and New Zealand, said, “Our relationship with Swinburne University of Technology is long-standing and we’re proud to extend it through the new Siemens Swinburne Energy Transition Hub. Collaboration between industry and academia is critical to driving better outcomes on key topics of national importance such as the energy transition. Digitalisation allows you to do more with less as technology assists you in identifying the opportunities for reducing energy consumption and emissions whilst acceleration the journey to net zero.”

In addition to microgrid and planning stations, the Hub will also feature Siemens’ microgrid management system (MGMS) and decentralised energy optimisation platform (DEOP) software. The microgrid technologies include SICAM A8000 and SIPROTEC5 devices for control and protection. The planning stations feature Siemens PSS® software which is used by over 70 per cent of utilities and independent system operators including AEMO and grid operators.

Jose Moreira, Country Business Unit head – Grid Software, Siemens Australia and New Zealand, added: “Tackling the speed and change in the energy landscape to create solutions that help achieve net zero requires a collaborative and co-creative approach. Siemens has a strong history of working with universities to empower the next generation of workforce on energy systems of the future. We’re proud to present the Siemens Swinburne Energy Transition Hub not just to students but to industry as well. The Hub features some of the latest and best technology used by organisations across the world and will hopefully spark new Australian innovations for future energy challenges.”