A new strategic partnership between Siemens and Cuthbert Stewart Limited (CSL) will see more manufacturing products sold in New Zealand through the APS master distributor.

Siemens’ factory automation, related communications, drives and process instrumentation equiopment will be available under as part of an existing and continuing partnership with J.A Russell for low voltage products.

Siemens chairman and CEO Jeff Connolly said the company had a “long and proud history” in New Zealand and looked forward to providing world-class technology to support industry.

“Since we announced APS as a master distributor in 2018, our partnership and scope has grown in strength and range,” he said.

“We’re excited to extend our partnership with APS to New Zealand and, by extension, be working with CSL, a reputable name in New Zealand.

“This new partnership further reiterates how serious we are about long-term growth in the region.”

Industrial and power technologies distributor CSL has served industries in New Zealand for more than 70 years.

CSL CEO Phil Elliott said the company was excited to start the new partnership with APS and CSL.

“With our ability to add value and provide complete solutions, we can offer a very compelling value proposition to New Zealand industry,” he said.

APS, CSL and Siemens will offer clients enhanced customer service through an extensive product portfolio, technical support and local inventory for fast order fulfilment.