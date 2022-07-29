Siemens brings Teamcenter X and Cloud-based PLM to ANZ

Siemens Digital Industries Software has announced that Siemens’ Teamcenter X product lifecycle management (PLM) solution, delivered as a service, is now available locally for customers in Australia and New Zealand.

Teamcenter X builds on Siemens software’s success in the region that includes customers from Rocket Labs, HeliMods, Emirates Team New Zealand and many others. At a time when product design and innovation from the region is a global focus, modern and highly scalable Teamcenter X gives product innovators the ability to store data onshore on Amazon Web Services (AWS) regional servers and collaborate globally.

Australia is the sixth country globally to get local Teamcenter X capabilities.

Part of the Siemens Xcelerator as a Service portfolio of software and services, Teamcenter X is the new software as a service (SaaS) offering, helping enable companies of all sizes to quickly realise value, without the IT resource traditionally associated with on-premises PLM deployments.

“This is great news for our customers in Australia and New Zealand, being able to host government, defense and tier one enterprise customers data on-shore,” Siemens Digital Industries Software vice president and managing director ANZ Samantha Murray said.

“Teamcenter X can benefit businesses of all sizes and we can’t wait to work with new companies to help drive their PLM adoption, building of impactful digital twins and contribute to the innovations of tomorrow.”

Teamcenter X offers the convenience of choosing from preconfigured engineering and business solutions that deliver immediate value, with the flexibility to add more capabilities as business needs grow.

Teamcenter X brings the power of the cloud to all users, to help reduce time-to-market and connect distributed, cross-disciplinary teams while improving effectiveness and efficiency at any scale.

Siemens Digital Industries Software aims to drive the transformation that will enable a digital enterprise where engineering, manufacturing and electronics design meet tomorrow. The Xcelerator portfolio helps companies of all sizes create and leverage digital twins that provide organisations with new insights, opportunities and levels of automation to drive innovation.

For more information on Siemens Digital Industries Software products and services, visit www.siemens.com/software.