Sevaan Group celebrates 25-year milestone

Sevaan Group, a dedicated, metal component and product manufacturing firm in Australia, recently announced that this year marks the Group’s 25th anniversary.

Since 1997, the Group has grown from a small family business into a leading metal engineering, fabrication and finishing firm.

Established by Jim and Artemis Tzakos, Sevaan Group celebrates a legacy of continuous growth and expanding possibilities for its customers.

Originally starting in 1997 as Proline Technologies, and with Jim and Artemis Tzakos at the helm of a small team, the company grew steadily, cementing its capability along the way. In 2011 Proline Technologies acquired Wisby & Leonard to form Sevaan Group.

Today, the Group’s large, state-of-the-art, Sydney-based facility holds its entire fabrication processes under the one roof and employs more than 50 people. It manufactures metal components and products for numerous Original Equipment Manufacturers in sectors such as defence, mining, agriculture, gaming, space and robotics, electronics and transport.

Sevaan’s growth trajectory allowed the firm to acquire unrivalled expertise and capability in the design, cutting, machining, bending and folding, welding, finishing and assembly of metal components and products.

This, combined with the emphasis Sevaan Group places on precise and accurate manufacturing, allowed the Group to develop an enviable reputation for delivering outstanding quality on time.

For customers, Sevaan’s expertise and comprehensive capability means they have access to a complete, end-to-end metal fabrication service.

And according to David Green, CEO, Sevaan Group, this provides them with greater choice, control and speed.

“Our customers can have their components and products made from any metal including stainless steel, aluminium, bronze, brass and copper. And regardless of whether these components and products need cutting, folding, welding, powder coating or some other finish, the entire process is handled on-site at our facility, ensuring real choice, cost competitiveness, quality control, on-time delivery and peace of mind,” Green explained.

Today, Sevaan Group also celebrates the diverse talent among its staff and their unwavering commitment.

“We salute our staff. Their extensive skills, and ongoing positive and can-do attitude are commendable. And I am sure they will continue to inspire us,” Green said.

Looking forward, Sevaan Group is surveying its next 25 years.

“With ambitious growth based upon investment in innovative technologies and internal processes forecast, and new equipment and planning for a purpose-designed premises on the horizon, the challenges are many but exciting,” Green concluded.

