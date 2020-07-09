SEMMA joins forces with Australian Made to support local manufacturing

As one of Australia’s peak independent industry groups, SEMMA represents over 200 leading manufacturers in Melbourne’s South East. Through the promotion of its members’ capability and potential, SEMMA plays a critical role in ensuring the regions manufacturing sector remains vibrant and sustainable.

Australian Made Chief Executive, Ben Lazzaro, said the partnership supports the continued growth of local manufacturing on the global stage.

“These Australian manufacturers produce some of the best products in the world, celebrated both here and overseas. Melbourne’s South East produces everything from yoghurt to trains, to buses, bolts and everything in between,” Mr Lazzaro said.

“When you buy Australian Made products, you know what you are getting – products made to the highest of safety and manufacturing standards. At the same time, you are supporting Australian industry.

It’s essential that we foster a manufacturing environment that encourages and assists manufacturers to innovate and build on their success, as well as providing pathways to new markets. The result is a healthy manufacturing sector, job creation and better access to markets.”

According to SEMMA, Melbourne’s South East is one of Australia’s most dynamic manufacturing regions contributing to almost half of Victoria’s manufactured products.

“Australian local manufacturers are exactly that, local. They use local suppliers and create local jobs. We proactively represent our local manufacturers on matters of importance to the industry and the region and are excited to partner with Australian Made,” said SEMMA Chief Executive Officer, Vonda Fenwick.

“South East Melbourne produces 44 per cent of Victoria’s manufactured product, and these manufacturers are world leaders and providing both local and international customers with superior products and services.”

Australian Made looks forward to supporting SEMMA and its members with improved access to Australia’s most recognised, trusted and widely used country of origin symbol – the Australian Made logo. The third-party accreditation system ensures products that carry the logo are certified as ‘authentically Australian.”