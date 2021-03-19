Segula sets up Asia Pacific headquarters in Melbourne

A leading international engineering firm is establishing its Asia Pacific headquarters in Melbourne.

Minister for Industry Support and Recovery Martin Pakula announced that Segula Technologies Australia is expanding its office in South Melbourne to oversee its regional activities in the Asia Pacific.

Segula Technologies is a French engineering company with 140 offices and 10,000 employees in 30 countries. Its Melbourne headquarters will focus on the company’s defence, automotive, rail and medical activities in Australia and throughout the region.

Pakula said the new headquarters will create around 100 high-value defence and infrastructure jobs.

“With Victoria’s strengths already set in manufacturing, this is a win-win for Victoria and for Segula,” he said.

Segula Technologies chose Melbourne as the site of its headquarters because of the city’s renowned technological universities and industries, existing infrastructure, and local talent base.

The company has already employed several former Holden engineers and is looking to employ more engineers, 3D designers and program managers in the next two to three years.

Segula Technologies Australia managing director Asia Pacific, Pierre Maciejowski, said the company was excited about the opportunities offered in Victoria.

“We are grateful for the support of the Victorian government, which is a demonstration of its faith in Segula’s ability to grow valuable jobs for Victorian workers,” he said.

With experience in large defence and transport infrastructure projects in Australia, Segula Technologies is currently working on the Vlocity regional trains and Melbourne light rail expansion. It is also involved in helping deliver the SEA 1000 Attack Class Submarines being built in South Australia.

Victoria’s defence sector contributes $8.4 billion annually to the state’s economy with 6,300 small-to-medium businesses working across military vehicle production, maritime design, aerospace components, digital and cyber security, and munitions.

The Victorian Budget 2021/22 allocated $6 million to give the state’s defence sector.