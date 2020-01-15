SA’s new Adelaide Metro buses roll off the production line

The first 34 of the 340 buses to be built by Scania, under a ten-year contract awarded by the South Australian government in late 2019, have rolled off the production line.

The new buses are more fuel efficient and have lower exhaust emissions and will begin providing a better, cleaner and more comfortable bus service to passengers in February 2020.

Australian bus manufacturer, Precision Buses, will build a minimum of 29 of the 34 buses each year. All buses will have driver security screens, duress alarms, CCTV and a fire suppression system.

“Importantly, the vast majority of these new buses will be manufactured right here in South Australia and create local jobs,” minister for transport, infrastructure and local government Stephan Knoll said.

“These 340 new, clean Euro 6 buses will replace older buses and help reduce exhaust emissions making them cleaner and more environmentally friendly.

“By providing a cleaner and more comfortable service we are encouraging more people to leave the car at home and catch public transport.”

New buses are purchased each year to replace existing buses, which are no longer fit for purpose or have reached the compulsory retirement age of 25 years.

Precision Buses are also creating an Apprenticeship Academy and around 40 new jobs as a result of this bus supply contract.