SAGE Automation to commercialise Addinsight traffic monitoring tool

SAGE Automation, an electric engineering company, will commercialise a software tool in South Australia to better enable real-time monitoring and management of Adelaide traffic flows, called Addinsight.

Initially developed in 2012 by the Department for Infrastructure and Transport, Addinsight was created to capture and analyse data on travel times between any two points on the road network.

This data is detected through beacons on the network which “pings” road users’ Bluetooth and Wi-Fi devices, then aggregated to provide predictive and timely updates on traffic movements and congestion.

SAGE Automation will further develop and adapt the tool to meet the needs of its users, according to minister for Infrastructure and Transport Corey Wingard.

“SAGE has the experience and technical expertise required to further enhance the Addinsight offering,” Wingard said.

“What was initially developed to be used in-house, is now used by customers and road users around Australia and New Zealand – it has been a great success story of South Australia.

“However, the department’s core business is not to manage and develop a commercial software product, which is why they consulted with the Office of the Chief Entrepreneur in 2019 on the opportunities to further strengthen Addinsight,” he said.

An in-depth external review was commissioned to examine the market potential. It recommended the immediate divestment from Addinsight, to maximise its attractiveness as a potential investment in an emerging product market.

“The department will continue to have access to data collected by Addinsight, and will be partnering with SAGE to identify opportunities that could be implemented, to use real time traffic information to improve the management of Adelaide’s road network,” Wingard said.

SAGE Automation is committed to working with transport authorities and create a smarter future, according to SAGE Automation managing director and CEO Adrian Fahey.

“It is critical to have smart software that can collect, analyse and use road data to support operations, road infrastructure planning, better event response and reporting – AddInsight is already the perfect platform to make that happen,” Fahey said.

“Imagine a world that ensures reduced frustration experienced by road users, less road signage, better planned road maintenance and reduction in traffic management costs.

“AddInsight can enable the future connectivity of vehicle to infrastructure communications, which will help to future-proof our road networks for the next generation of mobility,” he said.