Saab has signed an Enterprise Partnering Agreement with the Department of Defence to provide combat management systems (CMS) across all Royal Australian Navy major surface ships. The system is a critical element of a ship’s fighting capability.

Defence Industry Minister Melissa Price said it was pleasing to see such advanced capability being developed in the country.

“For more than 30 years, Saab Australia has established a strong relationship with Navy in delivering the combat management systems for the ANZAC class frigates and Canberra class Landing Helicopter Dock vessels,” Price said.

“This system was designed in Australia and is contributing to the build-up of our sovereign capability, which is crucial to delivering our Naval Shipbuilding Plan.”

Saab ‘Next Generation’ CMS will be delivered across Navy’s fleet including the Hunter class frigates, new Arafura class offshore patrol vessels and Supply class auxiliary oiler replenishment ships.

Saab will also modernise the 9LV CMS currently in use in the Anzac class frigates and will provide the software for the future tactical interface for the Hobart class destroyer when their current CMS is modernised.

Defence Minister Linda Reynolds said the agreement marked a major milestone for the government’s Naval Shipbuilding Plan.

“This commitment will enhance surface fleet interoperability and lethality, and support the ability to operate as a joint force with our coalition partners and allies,” Reynolds said.