SA shows strong growth in apprentices and trainees

South Australia has recorded its strongest growth in apprenticeships and traineeships during the September quarter of 2019.

Statistics released by the National Centre for Vocational Education and Research (NCVER) showed a 20.6 per cent increase in overall paid commencements compared to the same period last year.

Innovation and skills minister David Pisoni said SA was “defying the national trend” when it came to providing more employment opportunities.

“The flexibility of Skilling South Australia shows that the bespoke projects co-designed with industry deliver outcomes for businesses and employees,” he said.

“We have also been able to able to open up new vocational pathways into our new industries to support our transitioning economy.

“These new vocational pathways are aligned with the state government’s priority growth sectors, particularly the transition to the defence industry, hi-tech, space industry, and the health and medical industries.”

Almost 22 per cent of apprentices and trainees were female, while just under 30 per cent were aged 24-45. Mature-age participants in the workforce increased by 107.5 per cent.

SA commencement increased by more than 11 per cent in the September quarter last year, while the national rate declined by 1.3 per cent in comparison.