SA aerospace manufacturing business receives export funding grant

Toolcraft Australia is one of 95 South Australian businesses to receive funding as part of the SA state government’s new eCommerce Accelerator Program (eCAP).

Recipients will share in more than $930,000 in grants that are designed to help exporters sell more of their products or services digitally through channels both here and abroad, by embracing and leveraging eCommerce.

SA Minister for Trade and Investment, Stephen Patterson, said there has never been a more important time to support our local exporters to grow their businesses, particularly following the challenges of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

“Each successful recipient will use the grant funding to diversify their business model and boost their e-commerce capability. This will help them promote and sell more products, generate more revenue, create new jobs, and tap into new export markets.” Minister Patterson said.

Toolcraft have been awarded a $10,000 grant to expand their presence in high growth supply chains in North America, North Asia and Europe – the companies’ newest target markets.

With the intention to become a globally competitive aerospace manufacturing company, Toolcraft’s advanced services have already seen them contracted as approved suppliers for a number of leading defence and aerospace companies, including BAE Systems, Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, Thales and DST Group.

Toolcraft general manager, Innovation and Aerospace, Greg Stevens said the grant would enable Toolcraft to expedite the development of a new export focused eCommerce platform.

“This new platform will target international defence and aerospace companies through the implementation of SEO and new content,” Stevens said.

“It will also assist in improving Toolcraft’s first impressions, provide an interactive online mechanism to engage new customers, plug into a customer relationship management tool, and drive marketing endeavours through linking to professional social media platforms such as LinkedIn.

“Toolcraft will also look at using this opportunity to setup Google Analytics and Tag Manager to generate useful data and facilitate the undertaking of more useful export market research.”

Patterson said 281 applications were received, covering a broad cross-section of high growth industry sectors including food, wine and agribusiness, tourism, hi-tech, and defence.

“The overwhelmingly high response for the new program highlights the critical nature for local companies to embrace a digital landscape, and this is why the allocated funding was increased from the original $500,000,” Patterson said.

The eCAP grants can be used to undertake training that may assist in developing business models, selling products online via third party platforms, establishing eCommerce capability, or seeking the required training to achieve one or more of these areas.

Minister Patterson congratulated all businesses who received an eCAP grant.

“I am looking forward to seeing each of these businesses adapt their business models to drive new leads from across the globe in this digital landscape,” Patterson said.

“As we move forward in this space, my department will continue to provide support in assisting exporting companies to grow their eCommerce capability.”