RUAG Australia upgrades manufacturing facilities

Defence and aviation manufacturer, RUAG Australia, has completed major upgrades to their Hydraulic Actuator Centre of Excellence manufacturing facilities in Bayswater, Victoria.

To better integrate with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and ensure higher manufacturing throughput for F-35 and JSF program supply chains, the Bayswater facility now includes a total of eleven CNC machining centres.

The machining centres are now configured into actuator work cells that focus on the customer value stream for efficient production. The final investment stage will bring three additional new machines online at the close of 2019.

“We understand the customer’s need for quick turnaround, affordability, and reliability. This upgrade allows us to streamline our supply chain, meet the rapidly increasing demand to support industry diversification, and deepen our participation in aerospace programs, such as the F-35,” general manager RUAG Australia, Terry Miles, said.

The enhanced facility is now well-positioned to process and deliver larger order volumes thereby satisfying their aerospace customers’ increasing supply chain demands and sustaining RUAG’s commitment as sole global source supplier for the uplock actuator system for F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program.

2020 sees RUAG Australia set to provide more efficient, reliable, and cost-effective hydraulic actuator manufacturing capabilities to its customers.