RS PRO and EWB partner to launch student competition

RS PRO and Engineers Without Borders Australia (EWB) are running a student competition with a strong focus on environmental, sustainability and social impacts.

A call-out is being undertaken for university students/groups currently working on engineering projects who want to take their ideas to the next level. RS PRO and EWB Australia are asking these students/groups to enter their concepts into the competition.

The prizes are one of five product packs worth $3,000 which includes RS PRO components, tools, and accessories tailored to the project. The five winners will be announced later in the year and entries open early September.

The competition criteria include:

Socio-technical skills

Sustainable design skills, including the environmental, economic and social impacts.

Demonstration of effective communication skills through the design pitch application and outline the teamwork skills of the project

Demonstration of how the fund will help the entrant achieve social, economic, and environmental impacts

Scott Philbrook, managing director ANZ for RS, the parent company of RS PRO, says he is looking to support future generations of engineers through programs like this.

“The last two years has been a strange and stressful year for the evolution of design and engineering in many sectors,” he stated.

“The opportunity to submit your concept and potentially be given the tools to build the project is a kick-start for any entrant into 2023. The sustainable and environmental criteria is commensurate with current expectations in the industries applicable to these projects.”

Entries are open now and the deadline is Monday 31st October, 11:59pm (AEST). To be eligible you must be aged 18 or over living in Australia & NZ and enrolled in a full or part-time university-level academic, engineering, or technology-related programme.

To enter or for more information visit here (Australia) or here (New Zealand).

RS is a trading brand of RS Group plc (formerly Electrocomponents plc), a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions for designers, builders and maintainers of industrial equipment and operations.