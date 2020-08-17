RS Components signs seven-year contract with Sydney Trains

Leading distributor of electrical and mechanical components, RS Components are proud to announce a seven-year supply contract with Sydney Trains.

With 175 stations servicing over 1.3 million commuters daily, Sydney Trains is part of Australia’s largest network of public transport.

Sydney Trains also operate the Rail Operations Centre and Depots, responsible for the maintenance of trains, assets including tracks, signals, and overhead wiring, along with a large proportion of the infrastructure used by NSW TrainLink.

RS Components will be providing solutions from leading brands for Automation and Control, Test Equipment, Tools, Site Safety and Consumables.

Scott Philbrook, Head of Corporate Accounts for RS Components says the local stock holding to service the immediate needs of Sydney Trains puts RS in front.

“Our digital capability provides site users easy access to a global network of suppliers to suit the needs of the rail industry which is second to none in Australia,” He explained. “Our stock holding and understanding of the entire industry has helped many in this space.”

RS Components have implemented complementary value-added services to support the Rail sector such as Product Plus for sourcing and the Stockee Smart Shelf inventory management system, which created solutions for other rail MRO businesses in Australia.