RS Components are proud to be “By Your Side”

Australia and New Zealand have not seen such a challenging economic climate, with the entire world being shocked by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. From manufacturing, medical, aviation, to supply chain & logistics, there are few industries that have been spared by the effects of this disruptive trading environment.

In response to these uncertain times RS Components, a world-leading omni-channel provider of electrical, industrial and electronics components have launched a global campaign: ‘By Your Side.’ Amidst the current uncertain times, RS Components is leading the industry by being readily accessible to supply the equipment businesses need to keep operations running during any economic condition.

“We’re moving to be by the side of Australian & New Zealand industries in supplying critical parts and spares to help so many heroes do what they do best to help everyone get through this,” explained Cuong Vo, Vice President, RS Components.

“The entire ANZ RS Components team would like to acknowledge all our essential workers that have supported the whole economy during this time.”

“This campaign has been devised to help our customers the quickest path to recovery by assisting thousands of businesses to operate in a new way due to COVID-19. We’ve had to adapt our business to allow this shift and help all our customers to manage theirs effectively.”

To accompany the ‘By Your Side’ campaign, RS Components is running a variety of promotions with up to 90% off their line of products, 10% off hand tools until the end of July, or 10% off new customer’s first orders. So for those who are looking for products that come from niche specialists or big global brands, there’s no time like the present to make a purchase.

With over 500,000 products, a wide range of e-commerce solutions, free and flexible delivery options and an excellent customer service team, RS Components is your one-stop shop for boosting business efficiency.

Terms and conditions apply. To find out more about these amazing offers or for more information, visit https://au.rs-online.com/web/generalDisplay.html?id=aboutRS/by-your-side