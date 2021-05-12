Rowlands Metalworks reveals new 3D welding robot Arcemy

Sheet metal manufacturing company Rowlands Metalworks has unveiled a new 3D welding robot capability, Arcemy. This technology is a first for South Australia and will drive expansion in Defence capabilities for the organisation.

Managing director of Rowlands Metalworks Cameron Johnston said the $500,000 investment, supported by a Sovereign Industrial Capability Priority Grant from the federal government’s Centre for Defence Industry Capability (CDIC), places the company in a great position to expand their Defence Prime contracts within the state and nationally.

“With defence representing a significant percentage of our business and growing, the 3D printing technology provides a unique opportunity for capability development, allowing us to deliver sophisticated equipment for the expanding needs of the Australian defence industry,” said Johnston.

The Arcemy robot will diversify the product offering of Rowlands Metalworks to supply companies like Spark Furniture, Enviro Australis, Seeley International and Seed Terminator, meeting the demands of next-generation Defence projects in South Australia and nationally.

Supplied via South Australian peer AML3D, Arcemy will firstly benefit BAE Industries as part of SEA 5000 Hunter Class construction.

Johnston believes the 3D technology will be a game changer for Rowlands Metalworks, enabling new standards of lightweight structures with degrees of geometric complexity, parts consolidation and design optimisation that were not possible before.

“The Defence industry moves rapidly which is why it is vital to evolve business expertise to effectively deliver sophisticated technological innovations that meet the advanced requirements of projects both domestically and internationally,” he said.

It is also expected to be a catalyst for growth as Rowlands Metalworks considers apprenticeship training programs.

Minister for Innovation and Skills David Pisoni commented, “Rowlands Metalworks investment in this state-of-the-art technology demonstrates how our $90 billion-dollar defence shipbuilding program is driving economic growth and job creation in South Australia.

“The Marshall Government’s $200 million-dollar Skilling South Australia program is playing a critical role in training the apprentices needed as our manufacturing sector goes from strength to strength.”

Arcemy was officially unveiled at a Gala event for the South Australian business and Defence communities on 7th May.

For more information about Rowlands Metalworks and its capabilities and services, visit www.rowlandsmetal.com.au.