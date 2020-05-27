Rockwell Automation releases 2019 corporate responsibility report

Rockwell Automation has released their 2019 annual corporate responsibility report, which saw a 20 per cent increase in manufacturing capacity for the year.

In the Asia-Pacific, Rockwell Automation worked with a renewable energy company off the coast of mainland Australia, to help the region meet its needs for electricity generation.

The company installed a new Hydro Energy Hub that switches to 100 per cent renewable solar and wind energy when conditions allow.

The CRR highlighted the company’s initiatives to build a more inclusive workplace for employees, help customers reduce emissions and waste, and be a catalyst for progress in local communities.

Rockwell Automation CEO and chairman Blake Moret said the company remained focused on helping customers become more productive and sustainable.

“As we navigate a world forever changed by COVID-19, our dedication to the health and safety of our people, our customers, and our communities is top of mind for us,” he said.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to expand human possibility both inside and outside of the company.”

In conjunction with the publication of the 2019 CRR, Rockwell Automation launched a new corporate responsibility content hub.

The corporate responsibility content hub will feature new stories and updates on its corporate responsibility progress throughout the year.

Highlights include assisted a non-profit organisation combatting malnutrition around the world, by creating automated processes that helped the organisation feed more people.

In 2019, Rockwell Automation recycled or reused 8,500 tons of its 9,900 tons of waste. Additionally, the organisation achieved a worker safety rate of 0.37 cases per 100 employees, exceeding its goal of 0.40 for the year.

Rockwell Automation earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index, and was recognised as one of the Ethisphere Institute’s World’s Most Ethical Companies.

Rockwell Automation director of environment, health and safety (EHS) Majo Thurman said the company’s approach to corporate is constantly adapting.

“As part of our evolving approach, we are analysing and setting new environmental goals, refreshing and refining our corporate responsibility priorities, and engaging with our key stakeholders to understand where and how we can make the biggest difference,” she said.