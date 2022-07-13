Robotic welding and chillers go hand-in-hand

We all know that high-volume applications such as welding have numerous demands, not least high productivity, and reliability. Any failures or inconsistencies with the robotic solutions deployed in these processes can lead to costly production stoppages and expensive maintenance or repairs.

For this reason, a growing number of robot OEMs are choosing to work with SMC’s team of expert engineers, which can offer a highly effective and convenient modular solution for handling welding-specific media such as air, gases, and water.

“When it comes to the welding applications,” SMC Corporation Australia New Zealand senior product manager Ming Liu said. “Arc, laser and spot welding all require regular, consistent cooling to improve the welding quality, reduce the spatter and extend the life of the welding tips, the head electrodes, transformers, etc.”

Liu comments that more customers are turning to SMC for their chiller requirements for their welding applications.

“SMC Chillers can supply ‘cooling water’ at a very stable temperature – anytime and anywhere. SMC’s range of chillers offers customers a compact design, high accuracy, ease of use, low maintenance and access to a global team for technical support and services.”

Liu highlights three SMC success stories as follows:

1. HRSH Energy Saving Type Chiller

In Italy, SMC’s HRSH chiller was used on fusion welders, as Liu explains: “Four chillers were used to carry out localised refrigeration in a targeted manner. The temperature must be at a constant value to regulate processing, ensure continuity and to avoid overhangs and dents.”

In the end, the customer enjoyed a compact design product with the same performance, self-diagnosis, temperature stability, energy efficiency, three inverters with low power consumption and basic friendly maintenance.

2. HRR Rack Mount Type Chiller

A customer in Denmark manufactures guide wire parts for pharmaceutical and medical devices, globally. It makes sure of plasma welding equipment for stainless steel applications.

“Both the welding equipment and the fixture holding the part being welded is cooled by the chiller,” Liu said.

In the end, the customer enjoyed local support, reduced noise (compared to its predecessor), easy operations and a compact design.

3. HRS Standard Chiller

To cool a welding torch, a customer in the Netherlands turned to SMC’s HRS range due to a previously installed low-cost chiller which didn’t meet their requirements.

“Furthermore, the chiller required a lot of maintenance,” Liu said.

SMC’s HRS range met the brief and after a testing period of six months, the customer was happy with the quality and performance of the thermo-chiller.

“We added a PF3W flow switch and filer to the HRS series to monitor the flow rate,” Liu said. “This was welcomed by service departments to ensure that the unit is running optimally at all times.”