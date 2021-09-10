Rheinmetall’s electric coolant pumps applied to hybrid vehicles

An international automaker has awarded the Rheinmetall technology group an important order for CWA400 coolant pumps for luxury hybrid vehicles, marking the extension of an existing contract.

Delivery of the pumps, earmarked for installation in hybrid vehicles with 2.5L four-cylinder engines, is to be complete by 2024. The components were developed by Rheinmetall subsidiary Pierburg Pump Technology GmbH and will be produced at the company’s plant in Hartha in Saxony.

Rheinmetall has a wide array of advanced engine components. In the course of its strategic realignment, the group has identified electrification as a global mega trend and important growth driver for its business, and continues to develop products in this field.

The electrification strategy is being pursued by the Sensors and Actuators division, which the ongoing development of the company’s electric coolant pumps shows. Suitable for hybrid and standard internal combustion engines alike, they can also be used in battery- and fuel cell-powered vehicles.

In hybrid and electric vehicles, the coolant pumps stabilise the temperature of the batteries and converters as well as the power electronics and electric drive motors. In vehicles powered by fuel cells, the pumps can be used for cooling the fuel cell stacks, making them an innovative auxiliary unit for hydrogen-based mobility.

For the order just issued, Rheinmetall is the sole source for these electric water pumps. Because it operates independently of the engine’s mechanical drive system, the CWA400 enables efficient, demand-driven cooling. The pumps deliver exactly the required coolant volume flow, reducing the drive unit’s fuel consumption. It is also extremely quiet and can be freely positioned on the engine or chassis.

This wet rotor pump design requires no dynamic sealings and remains free of wear and tear throughout the vehicle’s entire lifetime. An integrated bypass flow keeps the integrated electronics cool and enables the pump to operate at water temperatures of up to 130° C at an ambient temperature of 150° C.

When the engine is switched off, the pump can maintain the heating function, assuring that the passenger compartment remains comfortable. In addition, when the internal combustion engine is switched off, it continues to cool the turbocharger.