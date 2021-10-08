Rheinmetall and Navistar to pursue Canadian defence project

Rheinmetall Canada and Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles (RMMV) have welcomed Navistar Defence Canada to their partnership, dubbed Team 45⁰ North (45⁰N), in pursuit of Canada’s Logistics Vehicle Modernisation (LVM) project.

The Logistics Vehicle Modernisation project will revitalise the Canadian Army’s light and heavy logistics vehicle capabilities.

Drawing on over 200 years of combined expertise in developing technical solutions for defence and vehicle programmes in Canada, Team 45⁰N aims to offer the Canadian Army battle-tested trucks that are purpose-built for military use.

In collaboration with its partners, Team 45⁰N will offer a comprehensive LVM solution that fulfils the Canadian Army’s logistics mission profile, specifically designed to meet military requirements – durability, protection, payload capacity, mobility and all-terrain capability.

RMMV’s HX series of tactical trucks already has a successful track record globally and has a well-established group of user nations, including Canada’s close allies (Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom) as well as other NATO nations (Germany, Norway, Denmark) and western countries (Austria, Sweden).

These reliable military vehicles excel in all climates, are off road capable and offer an unparalleled level of protection to soldiers. The combat-proven ready-to-use design can also be upgraded and modified according to specific customer needs. A true military off-the-shelf solution, the HX family of vehicles combines professional logistics with force mobility support and tactical special role applications, making it a reliable enabler for joint operations in complex environments.

Navistar Defence Canada provides unrivalled domestic and expeditionary logistic vehicle solutions. Its vehicles are among the most versatile in the world. The flexible platforms are easily tailored to meet specific mission requirements and configured in several variants such as water tankers; petroleum, oil and lubricant trucks; general troop transporters; wreckers; dump trucks; and heavy equipment transport trucks.

They have been used in recent natural disaster relief missions in Canada and have been a key logistics force-multiplier on the front lines in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Team 45⁰N is committed to supporting the Canadian Armed Forces before, during and after deliveries while creating pan-Canadian economic growth. The partnership draws on a coast-to-coast network of suppliers and will help bolster an in-country workforce and supply chain.

Rheinmetall Canada and its partners’ excellent track record in fulfilling their Industrial and Technological Benefits (ITB) commitments are a testament to Team 45⁰N’s dedication to Canadian industry.

Thanks to the alliance’s exceptional product offering, extensive experience in working with the Canadian Armed Forces and its commitment to Canadian economic growth, Team 45⁰N is the solution of choice for Canada’s LVM project, as well as all other future logistic vehicle initiatives.

