Rheinmetall joins PolyCharge in e-mobility and green energy venture

As part of its electrification strategy, Rheinmetall is setting up a joint venture with US start-up PolyCharge America, Inc. to produce, develop and market DC-link capacitors.

Rheinmetall’s underlying goal in the joint venture is to gain a stronger foothold in the rapidly growing markets for electromobility and industrial applications. They also aim to access subsystems and components necessary for making new products in the future.

Named Rheinmetall PolyCharge GmbH, the new joint venture company is majority-owned by Rheinmetall, with a 75 per cent stake, while the remaining 25 per cent is held by PolyCharge. In this constellation, Rheinmetall is responding to growing demand for e-mobility and green energy components, especially in the automotive parts sector but also from its military customers.

The advanced DC-link capacitors from PolyCharge play an important role in the for electrically powered vehicles, which is currently in development. Owing to its improved efficiency and range, Rheinmetall sees strong market potential and scope for growth for the new PowerPack solution.

In this close operational partnership with PolyCharge, the joint venture will have exclusive rights to produce and market NanoLam capacitors in Europe.

To underpin its close cooperation with PolyCharge, Rheinmetall has simultaneously taken up an approximately 13 per cent share in the Tucson, Arizona-based company. Both parties have agreed not to disclose the financial dimensions of the transaction.

“The founding of this joint venture marks another important step in our transformation strategy, enabling us to offer our customers in the automotive and industrial sector top electrification technology as we move forward,” Rheinmetall chief executive of Sensors and Actuators Rene Gansauge said.

“Advanced NanoLam technology lets us offer a product that’s substantially smaller and lighter than the conventional solutions, and which can operate at higher temperatures. This is a clear technological advantage, assuring that Rheinmetall PolyCharge is well positioned to meet the growing demand for these technologies.”

According to PolyCharge America chief operating officer Steven Yializis, diversifying their manufacturing base is crucial as they begin to produce NanoLam capacitors for automotive, aerospace and industrial markets at a high volume.

“Rheinmetall’s technical depth, application expertise and strong presence in Europe make it an ideal partner, allowing for rapid expansion in this important and growing market,” Yializis said.

The new PolyCharge capacitors with nanolaminate technology feature sub-micrometre-thin, dielectric polymer coatings that enable optimum cooling and improved performance.

PolyCharge is a technologically leading supplier of these components, whose chief advantages are thermal stability, longevity and high output density.

In future, the activities of the majority joint venture will be established in Rheinmetall’s Sensor and Actuators division, which is spearheading the company’s electrification strategy and now implementing advanced developments in the “Beyond Automotive” and industrial domain.

