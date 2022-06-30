Return to a STEM career through BAE Systems Australia

A STEM Returners program will offer 10 internships with BAE Systems Australia this year, following a successful trial in 2021.

“The 2021 trial demonstrated that there is an untapped talent pool of people right across Australia with diverse STEM skills or engineering experience, at a time when the demand for such skills has never been higher,” BAE Systems Australia chief people officer Danielle Mesa said.

“Importantly, our trial reflected the results of similar trials overseas with our STEM Returners being largely women and people from ethnic backgrounds, compared with traditional recruitment pathways.

“Our aim is to attract a diverse range of engineers who can contribute to the continued development of technologies that underpin the nation’s defence and security.”

As the first Australian defence company to join with STEM Returners, BAE Systems offered six internships last year with five people being offered permanent positions.

STEM Returners targets people with STEM (Science Technology Engineering Maths) skills who have had extended career breaks or are keen to move from another sector into the Defence industry. The program matches them to new career opportunities.

“BAE Systems has shown that it really values the skills and experience that returners have to offer,” STEM Returners Australia director Marcail Roe said.

“The company creates a supportive and inclusive environment where returners really thrive. We are looking forward to an ongoing partnership.”

The 2022 positions will be based in Melbourne and Adelaide, working on some of the biggest programs that BAE Systems is delivering for the Australian Defence Force.

The recruitment and interview phase for the 2022 program is already underway. The 12-week internships will start later this year with formal job offers being made at the end of 2022.

To apply, click here: BAE Systems Australia – STEM Returners