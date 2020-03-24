Resources exports on track to reach almost $300bn

Resources and energy exports are on track to reach nearly $300 billion this financial year, $18 billion more than the previous record despite the impact of the coronavirus.

Some of Australia’s largest resources companies and industry groups together with the Australian government have united during over discussions on how to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

Resources, water and Northern Australia minister Keith Pitt said it was important for companies to prioritise workers’ health and safety and keep jobs to put the industry in a good position for recovery.

“It’s critical that resources operations continue and new projects commence as planned wherever possible and we are working with resources companies to ensure they can get workers in and out of regional and remote areas in accordance with health and safety requirements,” he said.

The government has committed to working with mining, oil and gas companies to ensure businesses continue to operate under changing circumstances.

“The resources sector has already shown great resilience to be in such a position of strength as we head into this current health crisis,” Minister Pitt said.

“It will be key to Australia’s economic recovery once the global COVID-19 pandemic has passed.”

Round table participants included the Minerals Council of Australia, Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association (APPEA), National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority (NOPSEMA), BHP, Rio Tinto, Newcrest, Woodside, Shell, Santos and Senex.