Researchers receive over $221 million in ARC funding

The Australian Research Council (ARC) has granted more than $221 million for 478 new projects through the ARC Discovery Projects scheme.

ARC CEO Judi Zielke said that the Discovery Projects scheme supports individual researchers or research teams to innovate and build the ‘new’ knowledge essential for a knowledge-based economy.

“Funding these cutting-edge research projects will expand the knowledge base and research capacity in Australia.” Zielke said.

“Projects will deliver significant outcomes in fields such as advanced manufacturing, cybersecurity, environmental change, health, and water.”

Discovery Projects, a flagship scheme for fundamental research and the largest scheme under the ARC National Competitive Grants Program, provides funding between $30,000 and $500,000 each year for up to 5 consecutive years.

Among other things, funding can be used to support research associates or assistants and technicians, access to research and infrastructure facilities, technical workshop services, essential field research, equipment and consumables, and the publication and dissemination of findings.

“The ARC funds world-class excellence across a wide range of scientific fields. This includes projects to better understand the history of the Torres Strait through sport, improving techniques for primary school learning, and fundamental ‘blue-sky’ research that will expand the horizon of our knowledge of the universe,” Zielke added.

Among the successful Discovery Projects to commence in 2023 are:

University of Southern Queensland ($399,000) – Carbon fibre thermoplastics as next-generation carbon fibre composites

Carbon Fibre Composites (CFCs) are extremely strong and lightweight materials used in manufacturing, particularly in the aerospace industry.

This project, using malleable polymer resin, will develop new CFCs enabling rapid production, reduced manufacturing costs, and the potential for materials to be reprocessed and recycled.

This will help Australia’s advanced manufacturing capability as new applications are identified in broader industries like automotive, wind energy, marine, oil and gas, and hydrogen storage.

University of Technology Sydney ($482,000) – Deep Learning Attacks and Active Defences

This project will develop sophisticated cybersecurity techniques to provide active protection measures against attacks on artificial intelligence (AI) systems that process data, including making the detection of threats quicker, more reliable, and more affordable.

The security and privacy tools developed are expected to be adopted by a wide variety of organisations using AI software, especially in critical sectors such as banking/securities, trade/customs, telecommunications, government decision-making and power grid control, plus transport and autonomous vehicles.

University of Western Australia ($565,000) – Brain-skull interface: discovering the missing piece of head biomechanics

Every year in Australia over 22,000 people suffer a traumatic brain injury and over 12,000 neurosurgical operations are performed.

This research will help create software that will design safety devices to prevent traumatic brain injury as well as surgical simulations to improve surgery accuracy and safety by integrating our knowledge of brain biomechanics with advanced computer modelling techniques.

University of Adelaide ($530,000) – Integrated nonmetal-metal single-atom catalysis for selective synthesis

New cutting-edge technology will be integrated at low cost into waste recycling and wastewater treatment plants.

New green catalysts will be developed that can remove persistent organic pollutants in water without producing large amounts of toxic and hazardous wastes.

