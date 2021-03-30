Registrations open for GRAVITY Challenge round three

Registrations have opened for this year’s Gravity Challenge, a global technology innovation program that uses space technologies, such as satellite imaging and the Internet of Things to solve real world problems across multiple sectors.

Hosted at the Lot Fourteen precinct in Adelaide, the program connects innovators, entrepreneurs and universities with businesses and governments with real world challenges to solve, using space enabled data, technology, and capability.

South Australian Space Industry Centre Chief Executive Richard Price said the South Australian government was proud to support the third round of the GRAVITY Challenge.

“South Australia has well and truly cemented its place as a leader in the nation’s space endeavours due to our thriving space ecosystem of private enterprise, research and educational institutions, co-located with the Australian Space Agency and now, the new Australian Space Discovery Centre and Mission Control Centre,” he said. “Supporting events such as GRAVITY Challenge, which engages with space experts from across Australia, Europe and the UK is just one vital part of building those important international relationships for future collaboration.”

This year’s challenge involves solving challenges from one of the 12 organisations across the globe, participating in the third round of GRAVITY.

The participating organisations are:

AWS

Bardsley X

German Automotive OEM

City of Aachen

Electranet

Luftansa Technik

NASA Harvest

Responsible Risk

Roche Products

Rural Bank

UK Hydrographic Office

Whale and Dolphin Conservation

With a further global expansion, GRAVITY is inviting participants from Australia, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Luxemburg, Austria, Poland, Hungary, Romania, and the Czech Republic, making it one of the furthest reaching space innovation programs globally.

GRAVITY Challenge is supported by the South Australian Government and home to the Australian Space Agency.