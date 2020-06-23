Australia’s three largest states now require engineers to have compulsory registration after the New South Wales government passed laws to reform the state’s building sector.

The new laws, which will initially apply to professional engineers in the civil, structural, electrical, mechanical and fire safety engineering fields, are expected to commence on July 1.

Outcomes of the legislation mean it will become an offence for a person to use the title “registered professional engineer” unless they are registered and have the right qualifications and level of competency.

Engineers Australia acknowledged the New South Wales state government, notably the Minister for Better Regulation and Innovation, Hon Kevin Anderson MP, for pushing forward with the reforms.

Engineers Australia CEO Dr Bronwyn Evans said association members overwhelmingly supported the reforms for compulsory registration of engineers, and Engineers Australia is pleased to have played a leading role in them becoming law.

“The passage of the Design and Building Practitioners Bill through the NSW Parliament is a history-making development in the regulation of professional engineers in Australia and one which will significantly benefit the community and the engineering profession,” she said.

“It will lift professional standards for the 60,000 engineers who work in NSW and who are vital to the state’s economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.”

Evans said compulsory registration of engineers will help to minimise the risk of more major incidents, such as the Opal and Mascot Towers or bridge collapses that have been seen in Australia and around the world.

“Engineers Australia looks forward to continuing to work constructively with the Government and other key stakeholders as the regulations to the legislation are developed,” she said.

Shadow Minister for Building Reform and Property, Ms Yasmin Catley MP is also acknowledged by Engineers Australia for her efforts.