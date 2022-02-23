Reducing your MRO spend with RS Components

Financial efficiency and saving time were the focus of the recent RS PRO Webinar held in late 2021, which attracted attendees from across the Asia Pacific.

During the webinar, attendees were introduced to key RS PRO ranges and service offerings, including some of the recent range additions across Hand Tools, Sensors & Connectors, Automation & Control and Facilities Maintenance products.

Decisions have consequences. And because every decision matters, every part matters. That’s why RS PRO offers an ever-expanding choice of over 60,000 quality-tested products engineered for demanding manufacturing and industrial environments.

Scott Philbrook, managing director of RS Components ANZ, said the webinar was a great success, showcasing their huge portfolio of quality-tested products for a range of industries and working environments.

“With huge local stock holding of the RS PRO range across Asia Pacific you can get the products you need, when you need them,” he explained. “This webinar showcased our ever-growing range of RS PRO products, outlined the potential applications and gave us the ability to answer questions directly from industry participants.”

The RS PRO range offers customers a choice where the combination of quality, performance and price create exceptional value. Our range of more than 60,000 high-quality, competitively priced industrial products and electronic components can be as much as 30 per cent on branded alternatives.

To ensure customers have complete confidence in the RS PRO offering, all products and components are backed by the RS Seal of Approval, representing leading industry standards for audit, inspection, test and certification.

“Our local portfolio has recently seen significant increase with thousands of new product lines added to complement our existing RS PRO offering. The expansion in the range is meeting demand in the Australian market for affordable options for engineers looking for choice,” Philbrook said.

The webinar was recorded and available for viewing here: https://my.demio.com/recording/mp6Jh3cs

Visit RS PRO today to Discover everything a business needs to efficiently run, under one brand, at the price and quality you expect.