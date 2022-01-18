RED Grants deliver boost for Great Southern manufacturers

Five Great Southern projects focused on creating jobs, local manufacturing, Aboriginal economic development and business incubation will share in $586,100 through Round Four of the WA government’s RED Grants program (Regional Economic Development).

The RED Grants program is a $40.8 million WA government initiative focused on locally driven projects that contribute to the economic growth and development of regional Western Australia.

“Round Four of RED Grants will help build on existing manufacturing capabilities and will bring new businesses into the Great Southern, helping to strengthen and diversify the local economy,” WA Regional Development minister Alannah MacTiernan said.

“We see huge potential for Aboriginal employment in carbon farming across the state. To drive these land restorations, activities will require a real scaling up of seed collection and nursery development. Our RED Grants are continuing to deliver for regional communities across Western Australia.”

Venco Products, a specialist manufacturer of ceramics and pottery equipment, will receive $190,000 in grant funding towards the purchase of land and the construction of a new manufacturing facility in Albany.

“I am excited to be able to welcome the successful recipients of this round of RED Grants, alongside the minister today,” Albany MLA Rebecca Stephens said.

“I particularly congratulate local Albany business Venco Products who will use their grant to construct a new facility, allowing them to greatly increase their production capacity.”

A $190,000 grant will support modular home maker Aspect Modular Pty Ltd relocating its operations from Perth to Denmark, investing in the purchase of land from Development WA and constructing a manufacturing facility.

“RED Grants have been proven to make significant impacts on local industries through the Warren-Blackwood electorate,” Warren-Blackwood MLA Jane Kelsbie said.

“I congratulate the successful businesses that have received a RED Grant in this round, including Aspect Modular who will now relocate their business from Perth to Denmark.”

Additionally, Gnowangerup Aboriginal Corporation and Tambellup Aboriginal Progress Association will share a $94,000 RED Grant – auspiced through South Coast Natural Resource Management – to scale up a native seed enterprise in Tambellup and a native seedling nursery in Gnowangerup, focusing on business development for Aboriginal people.

Badgebup Aboriginal Corporation (BAC) secured a $62,100 RED Grant to purchase a commercial greenhouse to support BAC’s growing land-based enterprises in carbon offsetting, land regeneration, bushfoods and cultural tourism.

Also, a $50,000 RED Grant will support redevelopment of the Albany Business Centre to provide more space for local start-up businesses and further business workshops and training courses.