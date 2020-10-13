RED Grant boost to Great Southern manufacturing, tourism

Manufacturing, tourism and processing jobs are the focus of the McGowan Government’s third round of Regional Economic Development (RED) Grants in the Great Southern.

Eleven recipients from the lower and upper Great Southern will share in a total of $911,634 from Round 3 of the RED grants program.

Gnowangerup transport equipment manufacturer Duraquip will use its $160,000 grant to diversify into manufacturing a new seeding bar, generating an estimated 12 new positions in the next year.

Albany’s Westerberg Aluminium Boats will receive $93,808 for an advanced Computer Numerical Control Router to streamline boat production, expand product offerings and offer training opportunities in partnership with South Regional TAFE.

The Dune Brewing Company will receive a $150,000 grant to develop a family friendly microbrewery and restaurant at Emu Point in Albany, incorporating a nature walk featuring the history and culture of the local Menang Noongar people.

An $89,945 grant to Beck and Call Coffee will see the establishment of a new coffee micro-roastery, barista academy and cellar door at Kalgan, which will create at least three new short-term and three long-term jobs.

The Great Southern grants are anticipated to support more than 200 jobs in the next three to five years, boosting economic growth in the region.

This latest allocation of funds adds to the $1.52 million provided to 17 projects in the Great Southern from the previous two rounds of RED grants.

The McGowan Government has committed an additional $5 million to extend the initiative for another year – with a total of $33.8 million directed to RED grants over six years for projects that will directly benefit regional communities.

“Our RED Grants are continuing to deliver jobs on the ground in regional WA, and this latest round will help to drive economic diversification in the Great Southern,” Regional Development Minister Alannah MacTiernan said. “Boosting the manufacturing capacity of the Great Southern will drive long-term job creation in the region and create a solid base of economic activity in our regional capitals.