Recharge Industries announces partnership with Charge CCCV

A new partnership deal between Recharge Industries and leading US lithium-ion battery manufacturer Charge CCCV (C4V) will provide a unique opportunity for Australia to become a world leader in renewable battery technology.

Focused on the development of large-scale advanced battery manufacturing facilities, Scale Facilitation® portfolio company, Recharge IndustriesTM is set on ramping up Australia’s renewable battery manufacturing capabilities exponentially.

Operating out of the M. Stanley Whittingham Laboratory at SUNY Binghamton, C4V produces battery cell products to effectively and efficiently power electric cars, trucks, boats, aircraft, solar farms, wind farms, electric grid storage as well as aviation and aerospace.

The international transfer of technology and learnings adds significant weight to Recharge Industries’ battery cell research and production project.

The project recently received $20 million in funding from the Federal Government’s Trailblazer Universities program through its partnership with Deakin University’s Recycling and Renewable Energy Commercialisation Hub (REACH).

The landmark partnership not only strengthens the technical capabilities of Recharge Industries’ research and development and production arm, Recharge Dynamics; it also gives the company access to C4V’s intellectual property for manufacturing and global product commercialisation.

Scale Facilitation® and Recharge Industries founder, David A. Collard said the partnership with C4V and the access to their intellectual property will provide unprecedented benefits to Australia and its allies.

“Australia is the world’s largest producer of lithium. We produce nine-out-of-ten required elements needed to produce most lithium-ion battery cell devices and products,” Collard said.

“Not only that, we have commercial reserves of graphite – the remaining crucial 10th element. Gaining access to C4V’s technical knowledge and information allows us to use these precious elements native to Australia to begin manufacturing and commersialising lithium-ion battery cell products anywhere in the world.”

Using C4V’s New York City facility as a blueprint, Recharge Industries will build its gigawatt-scale lithium-ion battery production facility in Australia with the goal of developing next-generation solutions to real-world and emerging problems.

These include the development of predictive safety systems for emerging battery technologies and the reduction of battery cell wastage within large scale battery production facilities.

The Australian Federal Government recently accepted Recharge Industries into the Global Australia Task Force as an endorsed project, further accelerating the company’s plans to boost Australia’s green battery manufacturing capacity.

