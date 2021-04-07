Raytheon Australia’s new Centre for Joint Integration officially opens in Adelaide

Raytheon Australia’s Centre for Joint Integration was officially opened today by the Prime Minister and the Premier of South Australia in Adelaide’s Mawson Lakes.

The company’s Centre for Joint Integration is amongst the most advanced integrated air and missile defence precincts in the world and is now ready to serve Australia’s defence organisation across some of its most vital missions.

“Raytheon Australia has heavily invested in this new precinct in response to the Australian Defence Force’s increased focus on joint integrated capabilities,” said Raytheon Australia managing director Michael Ward.

“The facility has been designed to help defence meet its needs of today as well as its greater challenges of tomorrow,” he said.

As one of the most significant defence industry precincts in Australia, the Centre for Joint Integration will strengthen opportunities for collaboration between the ADF, its allies and Australian industry to deliver fully integrated capabilities.

The precinct will also continue to build the nation’s sovereign industrial capability and drive the next phase of Raytheon Australia’s ambitious export strategy.

“In this facility, we will work with defence and industry in sophisticated systems integration laboratories, as well as experimentation areas and training rooms,” Ward said. “These spaces will ensure we can work with our customers and partners to deliver fully integrated sovereign capabilities and also train the workforce of the future.”

“This precinct will be home to Australia’s premier integrated air and missile defence capability,” he said.

The Centre for Joint Integration has two main components: the Core Facility, which includes training and systems integration laboratory space and office accommodation; and the Integration Facility that includes the company’s first major production facility in Australia. This includes 6,500 square metres of light manufacturing, integration, depot repair and warehousing space. It will serve as the dedicated space to deliver Army’s short-range ground-based air defence program – LAND19 Ph7B including assembly of components manufactured by local suppliers. This will create long-term Australian jobs and secure sovereign capability in the country.

More than 200 of Raytheon Australia’s South Australian employees are already based in the new premises, delivering on current ADF programs including LAND19 Ph7B and the AIR3024 Woomera range remediation program. Eventually, the precinct will be home to 300 jobs across multiple future integrated air and missile defence, naval and ranges programs.

“The Centre for Joint Integration is a further demonstration of Raytheon Australia’s enduring commitment to South Australia,” Ward said.

“This precinct will deliver more than a decade of jobs and sovereign capability for Australia through future growth,” he said. “We expect that it will be a magnet for highly skilled employees to make the move to South Australia.”