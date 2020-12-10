Composites manufacturer Quickstep has produced and delivered its 10,000th component for the F-35 Lightning Joint Strike Fighter Program at its facility at Bankstown Aerodrome in Western Sydney.

Quickstep CEO Mark Burgess said the company is 20 per cent of the way through the build program, which provides direct employment for almost 170 highly-skilled operations staff, engineers, and support personnel across the business and within the domestic supply chain.

“We are extremely proud of the trust and confidence placed in us by leading global aerospace OEM, the US DoD, and the Australian DoD,” Burgess said.

“We have built a reputation for excellent delivery, quality, and cost performance and look forward to securing more production opportunities on F-35 and other advanced aerospace platforms.”

Current F-35 contracts achieved full-rate production in the past 12 months, with 10,000 parts representing about $250 million of revenue over the past 7 years.