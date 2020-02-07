Queensland launches $1 million export grants program

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Thursday announced a $1 million export grants program to help Queensland businesses “go global” by launching their products in overseas markets.

“Exports are vital to Queensland’s economy, vital to regional businesses and vital to regional jobs. Queensland has around 7,300 goods-exporting companies, of which 40 per cent are based in regional Queensland and one in five Queenslanders rely on exports for their livelihood,” Palaszczuk said.

“My government is always looking at ways to help the state’s regional small to medium-sized businesses to go global, which is what this program will do, but this support is even more important at a time like this. There is no better time to back our exporters to tap into other markets.”

Earlier in the week, Palaszczuk announced the creation of an economic recovery group to assist local government, business and industry implement response actions to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus. The premier said Queensland was facing challenging times in for exports and trade due to the coronavirus.

“Historically, Queensland’s economic success is largely due to its regional strengths in food and agribusiness, tourism, and mineral and energy resources,” Palaszczuk said.

“The regions also offer exciting emerging opportunities in tropical science, advanced manufacturing, biomedical and life sciences and renewable energy, which are elevating Queensland’s competitive advantages.”

Under the Go Global program, successful applicants will receive micro-grants up to $5,000 and macro-grants up to $25,000.

“I encourage eligible export-ready small to medium sized companies to apply,” she said.

The funds will help companies overcome barriers to exporting when working with a new buyer or in a new market, including:

market-entry requirements such as registration, documentation and compliance

costs associated with product testing and redesign, product approvals, trial export programs (logistics), meeting export market requirements, and seeking professional advice on contract negotiation, IP advice, and counterfeit protection

gaining export accreditation such as Good Manufacturing Practice, Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point or Halal accreditation.

“Queensland’s merchandise exports reached $85.3 billion in the 12 months to November 2019 – a rise of $4.4 billion on the same period last year. This second only to Western Australia and higher than the value of exports from New South Wales, Victoria and Tasmania combined,” Palaszczuk said.