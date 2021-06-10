Queensland Jobs Fund supports manufacturing industry with $1.84B

The Queensland government has launched a new flagship program, the Queensland Jobs Fund, with $1.84 billion in measures to boost job creation, state-wide.

The Queensland Jobs Fund will give industry support to establish and grow its businesses, premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

“This will support new jobs across the state as we keep delivering Queensland’s plan for economic recovery from COVID-19,” Palaszczuk said.

“People and businesses are moving to Queensland in droves because they know it is one of the safest places in the world to live, work and raise a family. We have a strong track record of creating jobs, in defence with Rheinmetall, aerospace with Boeing and biomedical with the likes of Vaxxas and Anteotech.

“These funds will allow us to do much more and create even more jobs across Queensland,” she said.

The Queensland Jobs Fund includes a new $350M Industry Partnership Program and existing programs that support job-creating industries like renewable energy, hydrogen, resource recovery, business, manufacturing and catalytic infrastructure.

The fund will provide a coordinated approach for business, including funding, land and planning approvals, according to deputy premier Steven Miles.

“The Queensland Jobs Fund is the government’s next step toward Queensland’s continued economic recovery,” Miles said.

“It’s not just about helping businesses get back on track, it’s about making sure we leverage the opportunities that we’ve created in Queensland off the back of our world-class pandemic response and recovery.

“Now we will have a single concierge for businesses who want to move here or grow here and employ more Queenslanders here. I want everyone to know the Queensland government is ready to facilitate industry growth through investment and jobs,” he said.

The Industry Partnership Program will support mature industries to adopt new technologies, assist rapidly growing sectors and emerging industries.

“The Industry Partnership Program will create at least 2,800 jobs across the state,” Miles said.

“This industry program will provide tailored assistance packages to strengthen local supply chains and grow the footprint of Queensland’s industries, while creating jobs.

“We have an incredible opportunity in Queensland thanks to our health response. Companies from around the world are looking to Queensland to expand. We want to help them,” he said.

“We’ll work together with business, industry and research institutions to create assistance packages that fit each project.”

The jobs fund covers planning certainty, access to land, fiscal incentives such as payroll concessions, tax reimbursements and relief from fees and charges.

It will supercharge Queensland’s investment attraction competitiveness, treasurer Cameron Dick said.

“Queensland’s economy is leading the nation’s recovery from COVID-19, which is translating to strong investor interest,” Dick said.

“The Jobs Fund will put Queensland in the box seat to capitalise on the economic recovery to transform our economy into a jobs and investment powerhouse.

“It will support the full spectrum of private sector opportunities from equity investment, investment attraction, business retention and expansion in our priority industry sectors,” he said.

“The Jobs Fund programs will attract contestable major private investment projects to the state and create ongoing jobs in priority sectors and related supply chains.

“The Palaszczuk government has already driven delivery of over $2.5B in capital investment and up to 4,100 new jobs in the private sector via the Advance Queensland Industry Attraction Fund (AQIAF) and the Jobs and Regional Growth Fund (JRGF),” Dick said.

“Further announcements about the Jobs Fund will be made as part of the 2021-22 State Budget.”

The $1.84B Queensland Jobs Fund will include:

Hydrogen Industry Development Fund

The new $350 million Industry Partnership Program

Renewable Energy Fund

Made In Queensland

Manufacturing Hubs

Building Acceleration Fund

Resource Recovery Industry Development Fund

Backing Queensland Business Investment Fund

Find out more at www.qld.gov.au/qldjobsfund.