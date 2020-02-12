Queensland government opens $10 million manufacturing hub

Rockhampton Manufacturing Hub has been officially opened by Minister for Manufacturing Cameron Dick, unlocking opportunities for local manufacturers to grow and improve their competitive edge.

While the hub has been operational since April 2019, Minister Dick officially opened the Rockhampton Manufacturing Hub on Tuesday.

“Manufacturing in Central Queensland is already thriving, employing more than 5000 people,” Dick said.

“The Rockhampton Manufacturing Hub will further strengthen the sector, as a centre of expertise for advanced manufacturing innovation and skills, which in turn will private sector investment and create more jobs in the region.”

Local manufacturers have access to business development programs, skills and training and equipment through the hub.

“By focusing on Central Queensland’s key manufacturing strengths of rail, metal production and food innovation, the hub is ensuring it’s full steam ahead for local industry,” Dick said.

The hub is part of an overall $13.5 million Manufacturing Hubs Grant Program and one of three manufacturing hubs delivered by the Queensland government as part of a total $30 million investment to assist regional manufacturers to create jobs, improve productivity and build international competitiveness.

Central Queensland University’s senior deputy vice-chancellor, Alastair Dawson, said the hub would be strongly linked to the university and its facilities like the Centre for Railway Engineering.

Rockhampton manufacturing company SMW Group’s managing director, Jack Trenaman, said the hub would be a great asset to the region and to local businesses looking to upskill and scale up.

“Establishing this new hub means local manufacturers can access funding opportunities, advice and training to make our region’s businesses bigger and better,” Trenaman said.

“And the more local businesses grow their capabilities, the more jobs we’re creating for the Rocky region.”