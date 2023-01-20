Queensland government commits to bus manufacturing

Queensland’s acting premier Steven Miles said the government will boost the state’s local manufacturing industry by making buses in Queensland.

“There’s no reason we can’t build more buses right here in Queensland, for Queenslanders, by Queenslanders,” Miles said. “That’s why the Government will be working with the manufacturing industry to create a pipeline of Queensland jobs in the bus manufacturing sector.”

The Queensland Government will conduct market sounding to assess industry capacity.

Transport and main roads minister Mark Bailey said the announcement would help to deliver Queensland’s zero emission bus targets.

“We have committed to seeing every new Translink bus be zero emission in South East Queensland from 2025, and in the regions between 2025 and 2030,” Bailey said.

“The South East Queensland diesel bus fleet emits over 12,000 tonnes of CO2 a month and the staged implementation of this program will see a 50 per cent reduction by 2030 and an 80 per cent reduction by 2035.

“By making these new, electric buses here in Queensland we can ensure we meet these targets, while supporting good jobs for Queenslanders.”

Manufacturing minister Glenn Butcher said the more than $20 billion Queensland industry is primed to take charge of opportunities like this, thanks to the hard work and planning of the state government.

“We know our Queensland manufacturers are the best in the world and with the help of the Advanced Manufacturing Roadmap, they’re only getting better. We’re arming businesses with the skills and knowledge to spearhead the leading-edge design, innovation, technologies and processes to make buses in Queensland.”

Minister Bailey said the next step in developing the state’s bus manufacturing policy is to work with industry to better understand their capacity.

The transition to zero emissions including funding, procurement, construction, asset ownership and supply of renewable energy will require a different model to the current diesel bus operating contracts.

Industry engagement is commencing and will be vitally important to help government understand how to develop a pipeline of manufacturing in Queensland and for the preferred commercial model to be tested.

“We are approaching bus manufacturers across the state right now to engage with my department so we can understand what’s possible, and how we can best support a commitment of this magnitude,” Bailey explained.

“We already have some buses being built on the Gold Coast, in Brisbane, and around the regions, so I want to know how we can capitalise on this existing skill set and expand.

“Even more opportunities lie in zero emission, battery and systems manufacturing, so we will look down this avenue to confirm local content possibilities to identify what is required for new companies to establish in Queensland.

“I look forward to getting this work underway so we can get building, to support good jobs in manufacturing and in supply chains throughout the state.”

