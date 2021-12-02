Quantum Terminal opens in Tech Central in NSW

The NSW government has welcomed the first tenants to the new innovation and technology precinct, Tech Central’s Quantum Terminal, which will support businesses to scale up and grow.

“With first-class researchers and entrepreneurs eager to collaborate and an innovation precinct ready to support jobs growth, NSW is in pole position to become a global leader in technology,” NSW premier Dominic Perrottet said.

“Tech Central is predicted to bring up to 25,000 jobs to NSW and will be a major player in accelerating our economic recovery and future-proofing our economy.”

Q-Ctrl, Sydney Quantum Academy and Quantum Brilliance are now in place in Sydney’s first centralised live collaboration space for researchers, developers, engineers and entrepreneurs – all working to advance quantum technology, high-performance computing and artificial intelligence.

The government is focused on helping businesses expand and enter their next phase of growth at Tech Central, minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney and minister for Trade and Industry, Stuart Ayres said.

“Quantum Terminal along with the rest of Tech Central will form one of the most vibrant innovation corridors in Australia,” Ayres said.

“Building on the opening of the Quantum Terminal, we’re also investing up to $21 million to prioritise affordable accommodation for scale-ups. From December, businesses can apply for rebates on rental and fit-out costs of up to $600,000 a year through the Tech Central Scaleup Accommodation Rebate.”

The Tech Central Scaleup Hub, located in the heart of the precinct at 477 Pitt Street, will be operated by technology community Stone & Chalk providing 8,000 square metres of affordable and flexible workspace for high-growth technology scale-ups.

NSW minister for Digital and Customer Service, Victor Dominello, unveiled some of the digital tools that will power Tech Central’s innovation ecosystem. This includes a digital twin, an online interactive tool on the Tech Central website launch, that allows people to explore the precinct and its surrounds – from businesses to bike lanes and bars.

“This is a modern government with a strong understanding of how to foster and harness technological and digital innovation for the good of our citizens and businesses,” Dominello said.

“The US has one Silicon Valley; NSW is investing in them across the city.”

Stone & Chalk is proud to be the partner of choice for the NSW government’s growth agenda, according to CEO Michael Bromley.

“Through our second Hub in Sydney, we’ll be able to support domestic and international start-ups in their transition to becoming scale-ups by providing vital access to the resources and infrastructure required for success,” Bromley said.

The opportunities for innovation and collaboration across the precinct are unrivalled, Tech Central Industry Advisory Group chair David Thodey said.

“These facilities and support initiatives will help businesses both large and small, driving new opportunities for innovation and collaboration to build a sustainable and enduring world-class precinct,” he said.