Queensland government green-lights $1 billion pipeline project

The Fitzroy to Gladstone pipeline project to deliver water security to the region will unlock job opportunities in manufacturing and renewable hydrogen.

Hydrogen proponents under development with future water requirements include the Fortescue Future Industries hydrogen electrolyser manufacturing facility, Mitsubishi Gas’s proposal for hydrogen to green methanol plant, the Stanwell Iwatani Central Queensland Hydrogen Project, Orica and H2U’s proposed green ammonia plant and Rio Tinto and Sumitomo’s proposed hydrogen plant.

“My government is committed to building the infrastructure Queensland needs to support good jobs in new industries during the clean energy industrial revolution,” Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

“Nearly $1 billion has been committed to this important project, which guarantees water security and sends a powerful signal to the hydrogen sector that Queensland is the place to be for clean energy.

“Gladstone will be the engine room when it comes to delivering our landmark Queensland Energy and Jobs Plan – that means good secure jobs now, and into the future.”

The infrastructure approval also aligns with recommendations made in the Bradfield Report, commissioned by the Queensland Government and prepared by the expert Bradfield Regional Assessment and Development Panel.

The Gladstone Area Water Board was appointed by the state government in August 2021 to deliver pre-construction activities for the pipeline, which included undertaking procurement activities, addressing land access arrangements and determining long lead time items to ensure construction readiness for the pipeline.

More than 25 apprenticeships and traineeships will be provided through the project, as well as more than 10,000 hours of training.

The project anticipates spending approximately $10 million with suppliers and businesses owned by First Nations Australians, in addition to 10,000 hours for workforce participation.

Works are underway and the expected project completion is late 2026.

Water minister and member for Gladstone, Glenn Butcher said, “This 117-kilometre pipeline will run from the Lower Fitzroy River in Rockhampton and connect to Gladstone Area Water Board’s existing water network at Yarwun.

“It will support the emerging hydrogen and renewables sector that is set to expand in Gladstone, with several companies expressing interest in coming to the region.

“The Bradfield panel recommended investing in the use of water closer to where it falls as well as developing Regional Water Grids, and this is exactly what we are doing,” Butcher added.

“The Fitzroy to Gladstone Pipeline is clear evidence the Palaszczuk Government is serious about listening to experts and taking action to ensure water security in Queensland.

“This pipeline will also allow Gladstone to access their water allocation from Rookwood Weir, which we know means security in good jobs and the delivery of safe and reliable water services to enhance the liveability of our region.”