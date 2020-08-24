QLD gov provides more support for manufacturing

Queensland motorhome builder Apollo will receive a $10 million concessional loan from the Queensland state government to support more jobs in the manufacturing and tourism industries.

Making the announcement at Apollo’s Northgate factory, Treasurer Cameron Dick said the loan would help Apollo adapt its business to the challenges posed by COVID-19.

“Apollo builds, sells and rents campervans, RVs and motorhomes, employing over 220 people in Queensland,” Dick said.

“The ban on international travel has robbed Apollo of more than three-quarters of its rental market, the largest part of which was European tourists.

“But the sale of motorhomes is holding up well as our strong health response to COVID allows more Queensland businesses to open up.

“So Apollo will use this loan to increase their business’ focus on manufacturing, moving from four days a week of manufacturing to five.

“Every day, we’re seeing more caravans and RVs hit the road in Queensland, spending money in businesses right across our state.

“Apollo’s factory also support hundreds of Queensland small businesses who supply components as part of the manufacturing process.

CEO of Apollo Tourism Luke Trouchet said the company is very appreciative of the financial assistance package from the Queensland Government.

“This support will help us navigate through this period of uncertainty, give us the opportunity to create a stronger platform, and continue to employ hundreds of people,” Mr Trouchet said.

“We applaud the steps being taken by the Queensland Government to minimise the economic impact of COVID-19 and help many businesses survive to participate in an eventual recovery.”

Dick said the support being provided to businesses like Apollo was another aspect of the Government’s ongoing efforts to support Queensland’s economy through the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic in the same week Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk outlined Queensland’s economic recovery plan.

“While our strong health response has spared Queensland from some of the worst economic impacts of COVID, we know many businesses are still hurting, especially in sectors like tourism” Dick said.

“That’s why we continue to deliver targeted support measures to affected industries, protecting Queensland jobs.

“As part of our plan to Unite and Recover for Queensland jobs, we have helped companies in sectors including tourism and aviation, building, construction, infrastructure and maintenance, taxis and limousines, agriculture, resources exploration and international education.”