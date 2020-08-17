The Western Australian government has introduced a new initiative – Problem and Opportunity Statements – to drive investment and support WA jobs.

The new initiative, under the Market-led Proposals (MLP) policy, allows government to provide focused opportunities for industry to respond with innovative solutions that stimulate the economy and create jobs for Western Australians.

The WA government will be issuing a series of Problem and Opportunity Statements over the coming weeks that cover a range of issues across various sectors, including health, culture and arts, tourism and the environment.

Premier Mark McGowan said it is vital that the government is able to harness good ideas and promote private sector investment.

“Problem and Opportunity Statements and Market-led Proposals streamline processes to bring government and industry together more quickly and efficiently with innovative proposals to stimulate the economy,” he said.

“This government has a strong commitment to helping industry and business succeed through a clear, consistent and transparent process.”

The first Problem and Opportunity Statement was today released to industry, calling for innovative solutions for the future of the current Landgate building in Midland and accommodation options for the public sector in the Midland area.

WA finance and land minister Ben Wyatt said the WA government updated the MLP Policy in March to include the ability to offer Problem and Opportunity Statements to industry.

“The Problem and Opportunity Statement process provides industry the opportunity to work with Government to provide innovative solutions, with the assessment process streamlined to support the McGowan Government’s COVID-19 response,” he said.

“Our first opportunity – office accommodation and the repurposing of the Landgate building are valuable opportunities for the property and leasing sectors in the Midland area.

“The government is committed to maintaining Landgate’s presence in Midland to benefit local businesses and provide employment opportunities in the area. I look forward to industry ideas.”

The Landgate building, which reverts to government ownership in March 2021, exceeds Landgate’s accommodation requirements and presents a range of opportunities to better utilise the asset.

The state government is calling for private sector offers to provide alternative accommodation options for Landgate in Midland, and acquire the Landgate building for consideration.

It is hoped offers will determine the optimal future use for the Landgate building, maximise the potential benefits to the Midland community and deliver the best value for money to the State.

Proposals for the Landgate opportunity are invited to be submitted until September 11, 2020 and will be assessed against the MLP Policy criteria.