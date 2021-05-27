The Premier of Queensland’s Export Awards celebrate QLD wins

The Premier of Queensland’s Export Awards will return this year, with the aim of celebrating Queensland companies’ achievements in international trade.

After a hiatus last year due to COVID-19, the export awards will return for its 31st year in 2021, Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

“Every day I’m impressed by the optimism, perseverance and resilience our exporters show and it will be with great pride that we can publicly acknowledge them again at this year’s awards,” Palaszczuk said.

“So many of them have risen to the challenges of COVID-19, diversified and found new markets and even created entirely new products to respond to global demands.

“Queensland exports support one in five Queensland jobs, with about 40 per cent of 7,473 goods exports based in regional Queensland. Our exporters and their ability to adapt to keep their businesses going and maintain, if not grow, a local workforce is critical to our economic recovery and is worth celebrating.”

Nominations will open in coming weeks, with the Premier of Queensland’s Export Awards to be presented in October. Queensland winners will be automatically entered in the national awards managed by Austrade, which are expected to be awarded by December.

Brisbane-based global design firm Populous is the current reigning Australian Exporter of the Year, after winning in 2019.

Populous export projects, like Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong, illustrate the global calibre and quality of Queensland creative services in architecture and design.

It’s one of the largest architectural firms in the world and generates around 80 per cent of its income from exports and has transformed into a powerhouse within its industry and Australia’s growing services sector.

Populous’ Managing Director for Asia Pacific and a founder of the company Paul Henry said the Premier of Queensland Export Awards are an important part of the Queensland Government’s support for exporters.

The export awards are an important part of the Queensland government’s support for exporters, according to Populous founder and managing director for Asia Pacific Paul Henry.

“The Queensland government’s recognition of our work has certainly helped us grow our business in Asia over the past two decades,” Henry said.

Further details on the Premier of Queensland’s Export Awards can be found online.