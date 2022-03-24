Potential $7 billion uplift in Australian manufacturing from 5G

A new report from Deloitte Access Economics has broken down how mobile use cases in manufacturing will be enhanced through 5G in Australia.

Commissioned by the Australian Mobile Telecommunications Association (AMTA), the report examines the economic impact of adoption levels of 5G-enabled technologies and innovations, and the policy and regulatory principles required to support accelerated adoption.

While Australia has been a world leader in mobile telecommunications for decades and is currently ranked 3rd globally, it is at risk of falling to 9th by 2025 due to lack of business readiness for change and a policy regime that needs to be recharged, according to the AMTA.

The report found the top five use cases planned in the next 12 months:

Sensors and data analytics

Location tracking machines and products

Remote monitoring of stock and production assets

Mass customisation

Factory automation

The report’s economic modelling estimates 5G will increase Australia’s GDP by $67 billion by 2030 based on the current trajectory for adoption, however an additional $27 billion can be realised by maintaining Australia’s global leadership position through accelerated adoption – a 40 per cent uplift in economic benefit over nine years.

John O’Mahony, partner and technology, media and communications lead at Deloitte Access Economics said technology adoption is an intense race, and the earlier Australian business can develop and see the potential for 5G applications, the larger the productivity benefits.

“With nearly 90 per cent of businesses facing barriers to 5G adoption, Australia can only unlock the significant economic dividend by lifting business readiness and re-energising the policy regime and framework for 5G.”

CEO of AMTA, Louise Hyland said Australia’s mobile telecommunications sector has invested billions in the 5G rollout over a number of years to establish itself as a global leader, generating significant opportunity for Australia’s economy and industries in the process.

“We know there are significant economic benefits to be gained from the adoption of 5G across industry, including innovation, jobs, productivity, and global collaboration & competitiveness,” Ms Hyland said.

“Australia’s world-leading 5G rollout has seen three live networks established and operational 5G base stations at almost 4,000 sites at the end of 2021 with significantly more brought online since, while trials of 5G technology are being undertaken by industry and supported by the Australian Government’s 5G Innovation Initiative.”

“But in reality, that opportunity only has value if the potential can be realised, and that’s why we are calling on industry and government to now play their role in driving an enhanced rate of 5G adoption.”

The full report can be downloaded here.