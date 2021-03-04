The Prime Minister and members of the Federal Cabinet recently attended a Manufacturing Forum to meet with local manufacturing businesses.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Hon Marise Payne, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Hon Karen Andrews Minister for Industry, Science and Technology, joined Melissa McIntosh Federal Member for Lindsay, who organised and hosted the forum.

Representatives from numerous businesses from Western Sydney including SpanSet, Custom Denning, Sigra Technology, Baker & Provan, Grant Engineered and Two Way Cranes represented a range of industries including defence, transport, engineering and construction.

“I have been fighting for Western Sydney to be at the forefront of the new era in Australian manufacturing. The forum was a great opportunity to demonstrate the strength of our local manufacturing industries and provide feedback from local manufacturers directly to the Prime Minister,” McIntosh said.

“I brought the Prime Minister to meet with members of my Advancing Manufacturing Taskforce in a roundtable discussion. From Australian made windows and furniture to transport and defence, the Prime Minister heard directly from local manufacturers on the support the Morrison Government is delivering, and how we can further support them to build a resilient and sustainable manufacturing industry,” she said.

Following the forum, McIntosh and the Prime Minister joined Executive Chairman of Visy, Anthony Pratt, at Visy Glass in Penrith where Mr Pratt, announced a $2 billion investment over the next decade into Australian manufacturing.

“I spoke with Anthony Pratt about how we’re both backing manufacturing in Western Sydney. Visy’s investment in Penrith is a great show of confidence in our local manufacturing industry. Our plan is about getting the economic conditions right so manufacturers can do what they do best, from large businesses like Visy to small businesses like PlusTec, so they can scale up, expand, and create more local jobs,” said McIntosh.