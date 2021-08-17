Plinius Engineering bolsters production via the Regional Jobs Fund

Plinius Engineering, a Ballarat wrought iron manufacturer, will be backed by the Victorian state government, helping to bolster production and create new highly skilled jobs.

Plinius Engineering has purchased new equipment and hired 16 new staff with support from the Regional Jobs Fund.

“This is a great step forward for Ballarat – it’s an investment that will create new employment opportunities for locals and contribute to a regionally-led recovery,” minister for Regional Development Mary-Anne Thomas said.

“Plinius Engineering is a great example of a Victorian business that is leading the way to create highly skilled local jobs by backing its product and expanding its operations.”

Locally owned and operated, Plinius Engineering has been manufacturing wrought iron products since the 1950s. The business has grown and manufactured steel for Mars Stadium, the Ballarat Sports and Entertainment Centre and the Ballarat saleyards.

Plinius Engineering is ensuring that highly skilled manufacturing jobs stay in Ballarat. The grant from the Regional Jobs Fund will allow the company to install the necessary infrastructure to expand production even further.

“Ballarat is home to some of Victoria’s best and most innovative manufacturers and this shows that we are behind them 100 per cent,” member for Buninyong Michaela Settle said.

“It’s fantastic to see long-standing and successful businesses like Plinius Engineering invest in the future of skilled manufacturing jobs in the region.”

The Regional Jobs Fund is part of the government’s flagship Regional Jobs and Infrastructure Fund, which helps businesses create jobs in regional Victoria, supports community projects and backs councils to build the infrastructure that locals and visitors need.

A new round of the Regional Jobs Fund opened earlier this year and will be available throughout 2021 to companies seeking to grow their operations.

Information and guidelines for the Regional Jobs and Infrastructure Fund are available here.